AJ Green News: Held to three points

Green ended Thursday's 126-106 win over the Lakers with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Green's fantasy value is mostly limited to a three-point specialist in deeper formats, but he's usually a little more reliable than he showed Thursday. Over his last 10 outings, Green has put up 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes.