Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Held to two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Green accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Suns.

Despite the absence of Damian Lillard (calf), Green hasn't been able to snap out of his month-long slump. Across 13 March appearances, Green is shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now