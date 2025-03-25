AJ Green News: Held to two points

Green accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Suns.

Despite the absence of Damian Lillard (calf), Green hasn't been able to snap out of his month-long slump. Across 13 March appearances, Green is shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes.