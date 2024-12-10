AJ Green News: Hits three triples in win

Green totaled nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over Orlando.

Green continues to play meaningful minutes off the bench for Milwaukee, having now connected on multiple three-pointers in eight straight games. He has been able to carve out a relatively consistent role, sliding ahead of players like Pat Connaughton and Gary Trent. As long as his shot if falling, he should continue to play a key role on a team looking to rebuild after a slow start to the season.