AJ Green News: Hits three triples in win
Green finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over Oklahoma City.
Green continues to provide the Bucks with a viable perimeter threat off the bench, hitting at least two three-pointers for the ninth straight game. He has eased his way past Gary Trent in the rotation, carving out an important role despite being largely unheralded.
