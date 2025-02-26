AJ Green News: Hot from perimeter

Green logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to the Rockets.

This was Green's 15th game of his career with at least four makes from beyond the arc. This game could be a confidence booster for Green, as he's shooting 35.7 percent from the field over his last 10 games with averages of 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers.