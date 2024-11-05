Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green

AJ Green News: Impresses in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Green contributed 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

After receiving a DNP in Saturday's loss to Cleveland, Green exploded for the second-highest mark in points of his career Monday. The sharpshooter has struggled to carve out a consistent role with coach Doc Rivers giving Andre Jackson significant playing time off the bench. However, the second unit has struggled with production, especially from beyond the arc, and Green's performance from outside Monday bodes well for his role moving forward.

