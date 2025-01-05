AJ Green News: Lands seven triples in loss

Green finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-13 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Green returned from a one-game absence, matching his season-high with seven triples off the bench. Although his role has chopped and changed, Green has remained a relatively reliable source of perimeter scoring. In 21.9 minutes per game, Green is averaging 2.4 three-pointers to go with his 8.2 points.