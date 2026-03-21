AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Moves to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Green will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns.

The Bucks will mix things up Saturday and move Taurean Prince into the first unit. Green is likely to maintain a sizable role despite this news.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago