AJ Green News: Moves to second unit
Green will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
With the Bucks struggling, the team will insert Kyle Kuzma into the first unit. Despite this move, Green figures to maintain a sizable role for the Bucks as their top perimeter shooter.
