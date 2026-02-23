AJ Green News: Muted production in loss
Green ended Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes.
Despite considerable workloads, Green can't seem to generate much fantasy appeal. Over his last five games, he's seeing 31.2 minutes per contest with 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 three-pointers on 34.2 percent shooting from the field.
