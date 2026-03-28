AJ Green News: Out of starting lineup
Green is not in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Spurs on Saturday.
Green will shift to the bench for Saturday's game while Gary Trent enters the Bucks' starting five. Green has come off the bench in seven of his last 11 outings, and over that span he has averaged 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 threes over 21.3 minutes per game.
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