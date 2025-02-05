AJ Green News: Part of second unit Wednesday

Green is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

The Bucks will get back three members of their starting lineup Wednesday, unsurprisingly pushing Green back to the second unit. The sharpshooter is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.6 minutes across 36 appearances as a reserve this season, and his fantasy appeal should diminish against Charlotte.