AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Part of second unit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 3:45pm

Green is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

The Bucks will get back three members of their starting lineup Wednesday, unsurprisingly pushing Green back to the second unit. The sharpshooter is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.6 minutes across 36 appearances as a reserve this season, and his fantasy appeal should diminish against Charlotte.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
