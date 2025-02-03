AJ Green News: Plays well in loss

Green ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green needed a performance like this one, as he was ice cold in his previous three outings -- he scored a combined eight points in that stretch. It will be tough for Green to consistently churn out fantasy production when the Bucks are healthy, so he's mostly just a three-point specialist for the time being.