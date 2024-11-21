AJ Green News: Provides spark off bench

Green closed with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls.

Green's efficient shooting from beyond the arc helped him lead Milwaukee's bench in scoring during Wednesday's victory. Across his last 10 outings, Green is converting 49.2 percent of his 5.9 three-point attempts per contest.