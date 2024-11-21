Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Provides spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Green closed with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 win over the Bulls.

Green's efficient shooting from beyond the arc helped him lead Milwaukee's bench in scoring during Wednesday's victory. Across his last 10 outings, Green is converting 49.2 percent of his 5.9 three-point attempts per contest.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
