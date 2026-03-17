AJ Green News: Retreating to bench
Green isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Green ran with the first unit Sunday against Indiana, but he'll retreat to a bench role Tuesday as the Bucks elect to roll with Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt. Green is averaging 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last three appearances as a reserve.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 710 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More