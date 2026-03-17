AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Green isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Green ran with the first unit Sunday against Indiana, but he'll retreat to a bench role Tuesday as the Bucks elect to roll with Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt. Green is averaging 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last three appearances as a reserve.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
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