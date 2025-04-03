AJ Green News: Set to play against Philadelphia
Green (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Green has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Milwaukee's previous two contests due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Green is averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now