Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Set to play against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:11pm

Green (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Milwaukee's previous two contests due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Green is averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now