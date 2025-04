Green (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has been upgraded from questionable after missing Milwaukee's previous two contests due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Green is averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.