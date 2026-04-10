AJ Green News: Sets franchise record Friday
Green finished with 35 points (11-18 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over Brooklyn.
Green drained 10 three-point shots combined in his last two appearances heading into Friday night. However, the 26-year-old had 11 in the win over the Nets, setting a new franchise record, surpassing Ray Allen and Damian Lillard (10). With the Bucks down several of their top offensive contributors of late, Green has taken advantage by posting double-digit scoring performances in five of his last six games while shooting 48.6 percent from deep during that span.
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