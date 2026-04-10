AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Sets franchise record Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 8:05pm

Green finished with 35 points (11-18 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 125-108 win over Brooklyn.

Green drained 10 three-point shots combined in his last two appearances heading into Friday night. However, the 26-year-old had 11 in the win over the Nets, setting a new franchise record, surpassing Ray Allen and Damian Lillard (10). With the Bucks down several of their top offensive contributors of late, Green has taken advantage by posting double-digit scoring performances in five of his last six games while shooting 48.6 percent from deep during that span.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
34 days ago