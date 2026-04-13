AJ Green News: Sets team record in finale
Green notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-14 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to Philadelphia.
Green sank five shots beyond the arc and overtook Bucks Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen with 232 career three-pointers, setting a team record in the category. The Bucks locked in the fourth-year pro to a four-year, $45M deal back in October, and the Northern Iowa product is expected to helm Milwaukee's backcourt for the foreseeable future. Green played 78 games this season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The sharpshooter also averaged 7.1 three-point attempts per game with a conversion rate of 41.9 percent.
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