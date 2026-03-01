AJ Green News: Sinks four treys in Chicago
Green racked up 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Bulls.
The fourth-year wing led all Milwaukee starters in scoring during the rout. Green has drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and 10 of the last 12, but he doesn't offer much else but long-range shooting -- over that latter stretch, he's averaging just 11.3 points, 3.3 threes, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists.
