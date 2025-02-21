AJ Green News: Starting Friday against Washington

Green is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday.

Green will make his sixth start of the regular season Friday and his first since Feb. 3 against the Thunder. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 22.9 minutes per game since the beginning of January, though he's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field over that span.