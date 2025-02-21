Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Starting Friday against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Green is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday.

Green will make his sixth start of the regular season Friday and his first since Feb. 3 against the Thunder. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 22.9 minutes per game since the beginning of January, though he's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field over that span.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now