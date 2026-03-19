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AJ Green News: Starting sans Porter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Green will start Thursday's game against the Jazz.

With Kevin Porter (knee) unavailable, Green will rejoin the first unit against Utah. As a starter this season (59 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 triples, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc in 29.8 minutes per showing.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
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