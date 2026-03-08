AJ Green News: Starting Sunday

Green will start Sunday's game against the Magic.

Green came off the bench for the first time this season during Saturday's win over the Jazz, though he'll return to the first unit Sunday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Kevin Porter (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (back) all sidelined. Over his last 10 starts, Green has averaged 7.6 points, 2.2 triples, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.