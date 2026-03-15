AJ Green News: Starting Sunday
Green will start Sunday against the Pacers.
Joining Green in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. As a starter this season, Green owns averages of 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 triples per contest on 42/41/82 shooting splits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 78 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More