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AJ Green News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Green will start Sunday against the Pacers.

Joining Green in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. As a starter this season, Green owns averages of 10.0 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 triples per contest on 42/41/82 shooting splits.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
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