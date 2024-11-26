Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Starting vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Green is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) for this matchup, and Green will move into the starting lineup as a result. He'll slot at shooting guard, meaning Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince will start at small forward and power forward, respectively. This will be Green's third start of the season, and in the previous two he's averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

