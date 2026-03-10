AJ Green News: Won't start Tuesday
Green will not start Tuesday's game against the Suns.
With Kyle Kuzma (back) returning to the lineup after a one-game absence, Green will revert to a bench role. During his lone appearance off the bench this season in Saturday's win over Utah, the sharpshooter posted seven points, one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left22 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1226 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 929 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Green See More