AJ Hoggard News: Delivers strong all-around line

Hoggard tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals in 27 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 123-121 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Hoggard managed to produce in a big way across the board, and he set season highs in assists and steals. He was also much more efficient as a scorer after hitting on 36.4 percent of his tries from the field in his previous appearance Sunday against Greensboro. Hoggard is averaging 7.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 23 G League appearances this year.