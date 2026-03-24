AJ Hoggard News: Impactful off bench Monday

Hoggard contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hoggard helped his team to a victory with game-high counts in assists and three-pointers against the Stars. Despite operating mostly as a second-unit option, Hoggard is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest over his last 10 games played, with his efficiency from beyond the arc boosting his offensive potential.