AJ Hoggard News: Scores season-high 24 points
Hoggard totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Hoggard provided a massive lift off the bench, scoring a season-high 24 points Saturday. Through 23 G League regular-season contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.
AJ Hoggard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now