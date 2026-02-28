AJ Hoggard News: Scores season-high 24 points

Hoggard totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Hoggard provided a massive lift off the bench, scoring a season-high 24 points Saturday. Through 23 G League regular-season contests, the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.