AJ Johnson Injury: Won't debut for Washington Friday
Johnson (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Johnson will have to wait to make his Wizards debut, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against the Hawks. The rookie first-rounder saw the majority of his playing time in the G League for the Bucks, though this trade to the Wizards will likely present him with more opportunities to see the floor.
