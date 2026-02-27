AJ Johnson News: Adds double digits off bench
Johnson had 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to the Kings.
Johnson logged substantial minutes for the first time since being dealt to the Mavs. He didn't see many opportunities on the offensive end, but the fact that he went perfect from the field allowed him to score in double digits for the first time since Feb. 3. Johnson still faces plenty of competition for playing time in the backcourt, but it's worth noting that Tyus Jones has played 12 minutes or fewer in three straight games, which could open up chances for Johnson and others.
