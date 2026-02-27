AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Adds double digits off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Johnson had 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to the Kings.

Johnson logged substantial minutes for the first time since being dealt to the Mavs. He didn't see many opportunities on the offensive end, but the fact that he went perfect from the field allowed him to score in double digits for the first time since Feb. 3. Johnson still faces plenty of competition for playing time in the backcourt, but it's worth noting that Tyus Jones has played 12 minutes or fewer in three straight games, which could open up chances for Johnson and others.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
336 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
338 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025