AJ Johnson News: Assigned to G League
Johnson was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.
Johnson, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston have all been assigned to the Herd, and Johnson will likely continue to bounce between the NBA and G League level in his rookie year. The first-round selection has played in four regular-season outings for the Bucks, during which he has averaged 0.5 points across 2.0 minutes per game.
