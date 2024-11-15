Fantasy Basketball
AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Johnson was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.

Johnson, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston have all been assigned to the Herd, and Johnson will likely continue to bounce between the NBA and G League level in his rookie year. The first-round selection has played in four regular-season outings for the Bucks, during which he has averaged 0.5 points across 2.0 minutes per game.

AJ Johnson
Milwaukee Bucks

