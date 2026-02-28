AJ Johnson News: Assigned to G League
Dallas assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Saturday.
Johnson will spend a spell with the affiliate team, potentially playing in upcoming G League games after coming off the bench in each of the last three contests at the NBA level. The guard is averaging 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game since moving to the Mavericks in early February, but he has failed to earn a starting spot.
