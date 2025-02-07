Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Available to debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Johnson (recently traded) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Johnson was initially listed as out for Friday's contest after having been traded to Washington on Wednesday. However, the rookie first-rounder will make his Wizards debut, though there is no guarantee that he'll receive significant playing time, even with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Marcus Smart (not injury related) on the shelf.

AJ Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now