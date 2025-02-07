AJ Johnson News: Available to debut Friday
Johnson (recently traded) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Johnson was initially listed as out for Friday's contest after having been traded to Washington on Wednesday. However, the rookie first-rounder will make his Wizards debut, though there is no guarantee that he'll receive significant playing time, even with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Marcus Smart (not injury related) on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now