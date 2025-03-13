AJ Johnson News: Back from G League

Washington recalled Johnson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.

Johnson will rejoin the Wizards ahead of Thursday's game in Detroit, but he's uncertain to be included in the rotation. The rookie first-round pick played 27 minutes Wednesday in the Go-Go's 118-103 win over the Motor City Cruise, finishing with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals.