AJ Johnson News: Brought up from G League
The Mavericks recalled Johnson from the G League on Saturday.
Johnson will rejoin the NBA club ahead of the Mavericks' matchup with the Clippers on Saturday night. Johnson has appeared in 15 games since being traded to Dallas in February, averaging 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 9.3 minutes.
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