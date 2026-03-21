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AJ Johnson News: Brought up from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Mavericks recalled Johnson from the G League on Saturday.

Johnson will rejoin the NBA club ahead of the Mavericks' matchup with the Clippers on Saturday night. Johnson has appeared in 15 games since being traded to Dallas in February, averaging 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 9.3 minutes.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
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