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AJ Johnson News: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:01am

The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Thursday.

Johnson will likely suit up for the Legends in Friday's game against the Iowa Wolves but should return to the Mavericks ahead of their next contest Saturday versus the Clippers in Dallas.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
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