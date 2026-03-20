AJ Johnson News: Dispatched to G League
The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Thursday.
Johnson will likely suit up for the Legends in Friday's game against the Iowa Wolves but should return to the Mavericks ahead of their next contest Saturday versus the Clippers in Dallas.
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