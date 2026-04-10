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AJ Johnson News: Drops 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Johnson totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson recorded double digits for the first time in his past 15 games, shouldering a little more on the offensive end as Dallas continues to roll with some interesting lineups. Although he has flashed some upside on the offensive end, Johnson's lack of supporting stats remains an issue. At this stage, there is no reason to think he will be a relevant piece next season.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
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