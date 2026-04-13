AJ Johnson News: Drops 20 points in victory
Johnson ended Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls with 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes.
The second-year guard came over from Washington as part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis (finger) to the Wizards, but Johnson still struggled for regular action at the NBA level with Dallas. Johnson averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per tilt through 23 games for the Mavericks this season. All signs point toward Dallas exercising Johnson's team option for 2026-27, and perhaps he'll have a clearer path to minutes if the Mavs don't re-sign Khris Middleton.
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