Recalled from the G League after he played 27 minutes and finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals earlier in the day in Capital City's 124-99 loss to the Wisconsin Herd, Johnson suited up Friday night but ultimately went unused. The Wizards had an opening for another guard in their 10-man rotation with Tre Johnson (ankle) sidelined Friday, but rather than calling upon AJ Johnson to play two games in the same day, head coach Brian Keefe instead turned to two-way player Sharife Cooper -- who didn't play in the G League contest -- to soak up minutes on the second unit. If Tre Johnson remains sidelined for the Wizards' next game Sunday versus the Kings, a more well-rested Johnson could end up replacing Cooper in the rotation.