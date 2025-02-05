AJ Johnson News: Heads to D.C.

The Wizards acquired Johnson, forward Khris Middleton (ankles) and a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Bucks on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin and a 2025 second-round draft pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Johnson, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had struggled to carve out playing time in Milwaukee this season, making just seven appearances for the Bucks while seeing the bulk of his playing time in the G League. The move from a playoff-contending Bucks squad to a rebuilding Wizards team should present more opportunities for the 20-year-old guard, though he may still find himself outside of the rotation when Washington is at full strength. Johnson had averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range over his 25 appearances in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd.