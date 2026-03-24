AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Left out of rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:35am

Johnson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

After a brief stint with the G League's Texas Legends, Johnson was recalled by the Mavericks ahead of Monday's game but was unable to crack head coach Jason Kidd's 11-man rotation. Rather than turning to Johnson to fill out the second unit, Kidd inserted two-way player John Poulakidas (12 minutes) into the rotation.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
61 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
361 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
363 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025