AJ Johnson News: Left out of rotation Monday

Johnson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

After a brief stint with the G League's Texas Legends, Johnson was recalled by the Mavericks ahead of Monday's game but was unable to crack head coach Jason Kidd's 11-man rotation. Rather than turning to Johnson to fill out the second unit, Kidd inserted two-way player John Poulakidas (12 minutes) into the rotation.