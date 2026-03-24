AJ Johnson News: Left out of rotation Monday
Johnson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Mavericks' 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.
After a brief stint with the G League's Texas Legends, Johnson was recalled by the Mavericks ahead of Monday's game but was unable to crack head coach Jason Kidd's 11-man rotation. Rather than turning to Johnson to fill out the second unit, Kidd inserted two-way player John Poulakidas (12 minutes) into the rotation.
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