AJ Johnson News: Making first career start Monday

Johnson will start in Monday's game against Portland.

The rookie first-round pick will draw the start for the first time in his career due to Marcus Smart (illness) and Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) being sidelined. Johnson has received inconsistent playing time at the NBA level since being traded to the Wizards on Feb. 5, and in six games since, he has averaged 3.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 11.8 minutes per game.