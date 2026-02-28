AJ Johnson News: Moves to G League
Dallas assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Saturday.
Johnson will suit up for the Legends in Saturday's game against the Valley Suns, but he could rejoin the parent club immediately after for its next contest Sunday versus the Thunder. The second-year guard has appeared in each of Dallas' last three contests, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest.
