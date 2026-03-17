AJ Johnson News: Moves to G League

The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Tuesday.

Johnson is expected to suit up for the Legends in their matchup Tuesday with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers before being recalled ahead of the Mavericks' next game Wednesday versus the Hawks. Since being acquired from the Wizards at the trade deadline, Johnson has been an inconsistent part of the Dallas rotation, appearing in 13 games while averaging 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.9 minutes per contest.