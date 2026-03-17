AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: Moves to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Tuesday.

Johnson is expected to suit up for the Legends in their matchup Tuesday with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers before being recalled ahead of the Mavericks' next game Wednesday versus the Hawks. Since being acquired from the Wizards at the trade deadline, Johnson has been an inconsistent part of the Dallas rotation, appearing in 13 games while averaging 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.9 minutes per contest.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
54 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
354 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
356 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025