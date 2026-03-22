AJ Johnson headshot

AJ Johnson News: On assignment in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 2:51pm

The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.

Johnson is suiting up for the Legends in Sunday's game against the Iowa Wolves, but he's not listed on the injury report for the Mavericks' next contest Monday versus the Warriors in Dallas. The second-year guard looks like he'll be available for the parent club for that game, but he's not guaranteed a spot in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.

AJ Johnson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Justin Edwards, Kevin Huerter
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
359 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
361 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025