AJ Johnson News: On assignment in G League
The Mavericks assigned Johnson to the G League's Texas Legends on Sunday.
Johnson is suiting up for the Legends in Sunday's game against the Iowa Wolves, but he's not listed on the injury report for the Mavericks' next contest Monday versus the Warriors in Dallas. The second-year guard looks like he'll be available for the parent club for that game, but he's not guaranteed a spot in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation.
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