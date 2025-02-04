AJ Johnson News: Productive in extended minutes

Johnson registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-96 loss to the Thunder.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 draft saw a significant role for the first time in his career with the Bucks holding out multiple key starters on the second night of a back-to-back set, and Johnson was able to deliver solid numbers. Milwaukee isn't going to rush the raw 20-year-old, and a return to the G League is likely in order once Damian Lillard (groin) is cleared. Still, it's encouraging that Johnson was able to take advantage of his first real NBA opportunity.