AJ Johnson News: Productive in return to NBA
Johnson registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-96 loss to the Thunder.
The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft saw a significant role for the first time in his career with the Bucks sitting all their big names on the second night of a back-to-back, and Johnson was able to deliver solid numbers. Milwaukee isn't going to rush the raw 20-year-old, and a return to the G League is likely in order once Damian Lillard (groin) is cleared, but it's encouraging that Johnson was able to seize his first real NBA opportunity.
