AJ Johnson News: Recalled by parent club
The Wizards recalled Johnson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.
Johnson has made quite an impression during his short time with Capital City, averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The 20-year-old guard was called up Wednesday and has a chance to play on the NBA level again. The Wizards will take on the Hornets on Saturday in Charlotte.
