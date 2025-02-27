Fantasy Basketball
AJ Johnson News: Recalled by parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 9:34am

The Wizards recalled Johnson from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Johnson has made quite an impression during his short time with Capital City, averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The 20-year-old guard was called up Wednesday and has a chance to play on the NBA level again. The Wizards will take on the Hornets on Saturday in Charlotte.

