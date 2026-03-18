AJ Johnson News: Recalled from G League
The Mavericks recalled Johnson from the G League's Texas Legends on Wednesday.
The 2024 first-rounder is expected to serve as emergency depth for Dallas' matchup versus the Hawks on Wednesday, with Brandon Williams being in the league's concussion protocol. Since coming over from the Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis (finger) trade, Johnson has averaged 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.3 minutes per tilt through 14 games for the Mavericks.
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